Five die in explosion in block of Jersey flats

Five people have lost their lives after a suspected gas explosion destroyed a block of flats in the centre of Jersey’s capital, St Helier.

Just a few hours before the incident, firefighters were reportedly called to inspect the building as residents reported a suspected gas leak.

As of Sunday afternoon, Jersey Police stated: “The number of Islanders confirmed to have been killed in the blast is now five.

“There are a number of residents, we are working on the assumption of four, that are unaccounted for. Their families were made aware before other Islanders. They continue to be supported by special officers.”

The force also said that operations at the Haut du Mont site continue as a search and recovery – disaster victim identification strategies were in place and specialist officers continued to survey the scene.

Robin Smith, Chief Officer of States of Jersey Police, said: “This is a protracted incident and this is going to go on for days, maybe weeks and therefore it is important to have resources to continue to keep going.”

Paul Brown, Jersey’s Chief Fire Officer said it was too early to speculate on the cause of the incident – the police chief said officers would investigate whether there was a “safety issue” regarding gas supplies.