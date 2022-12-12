Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Energy suppliers left RO shortfall of £120m

The vast majority of companies that have not met their obligations are either in administration or have had their licences revoked

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 12 December 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Nearly £120 million has been left unpaid in Renewables Obligation (RO) schemes, Ofgem has confirmed.

The RO schemes are government schemes in Britain and Northern Ireland to support large-scale renewable electricity projects in the UK.

The energy market regulator has unveiled a list of the companies which owe money to the scheme – it said of the suppliers who failed to comply by the 31st October late payment deadline, 27 were either in administration or had had their licence revoked.

The list included Avro Energy, Colorado Energy, Delta Gas and Electricity, Igloo Energy and People’s Energy.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast