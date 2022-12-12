Energy suppliers left RO shortfall of £120m

Nearly £120 million has been left unpaid in Renewables Obligation (RO) schemes, Ofgem has confirmed.

The RO schemes are government schemes in Britain and Northern Ireland to support large-scale renewable electricity projects in the UK.

The energy market regulator has unveiled a list of the companies which owe money to the scheme – it said of the suppliers who failed to comply by the 31st October late payment deadline, 27 were either in administration or had had their licence revoked.

The list included Avro Energy, Colorado Energy, Delta Gas and Electricity, Igloo Energy and People’s Energy.