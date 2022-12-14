Siemens Gamesa to service Clyde Wind Farm till 2037

Siemens Gamesa has been selected to service the Clyde Extension wind farm in Scotland for an additional 15 years.

The new contract will oversee the full service and maintenance for the 172.8-MW onshore wind farm until 2037. It will also provide opportunities for increased apprenticeship and training placements for the next 15 years.

Stuart Hood, Director of Clyde Wind Farm (Scotland) Ltd, said :“At Clyde Wind Farm, we are always eager to support those wishing to kickstart their career in the renewable sector, so we are pleased to hear about the opportunities the new contract will create for apprenticeships and training placements in the coming years.”