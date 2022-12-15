Energy saving tips to hit British TV screens and bus stops

Energy saving tips will be advertised to the British public on TV and bus stops this winter.

That’s due to a new information campaign launched by the government, which will also see a new website available with advice and hacks to keep costs down.

The campaign is expected to cost the taxpayer up to £18 million, the government has projected – with TV advertisements going live from Saturday.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps will reportedly be involved in the campaign and possibly a face of TV and social media content.

Households lowering boiler flow temperatures to 60°C is one of the key messages set to be transmitted, as this could produce annual savings of up to £100.