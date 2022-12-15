Finance & Markets, Policy, Top Stories

Energy saving tips to hit British TV screens and bus stops

This is part of a new government campaign to help the UK fight the ongoing energy crisis

Big Zero Report 2022

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Thursday 15 December 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Energy saving tips will be advertised to the British public on TV and bus stops this winter.

That’s due to a new information campaign launched by the government, which will also see a new website available with advice and hacks to keep costs down.

The campaign is expected to cost the taxpayer up to £18 million, the government has projected – with TV advertisements going live from Saturday.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps will reportedly be involved in the campaign and possibly a face of TV and social media content.

Households lowering boiler flow temperatures to 60°C is one of the key messages set to be transmitted, as this could produce annual savings of up to £100.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast