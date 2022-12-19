More flights from Humberside to Denmark for green energy

Humberside Airport is increasing the number of flights to Denmark’s ‘renewable energy hub’ to increase collaboration between the two countries on the green transition.

More and more green energy firms are popping up in the Humber region, which has seen Eastern Airways announce that it will operate three flights a week to Esbjerg – where many of Denmark’s wind farms and renewable energy sources exist.

The increase in flights is to connect the two regions and continue their work together on the energy transition.

Roger Hage from the airline said: “Growing our Humberside network and capacity is a crucial part of increasing connectivity and aiding economic recovery where sustainable.”

Humber boasts both Siemens Gamesa and Able UK wind turbine factories.