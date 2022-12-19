ENGIE inks 25-year 200MW wind PPA

ENGIE has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Basin Electric for a 200MW wind farm in South Dakota.

The North Bend Wind Farm will produce enough renewable energy for the monthly consumption of 73,000 US households, ENGIE has claimed.

In addition, up to 620,000 tonnes of carbon emissions will be avoided with the new green energy facility.

The project will add to ENGIE’s current operational portfolio in the US of 5GW renewable facilities and is expected to become operational next year, creating 250 jobs in the process.

Dave Carroll from ENGIE said: “The fact that we are able to provide completely locally produced power from South Dakota to supply members across Basin Electric’s service territory underpins our focus on being part of the community for at least the next quarter century.”

Basin Electric’s CEO Todd Telesz added: “We are excited to add North Bend Wind to our total generating portfolio of more than 7GW which blends together affordable and reliable generation to meet the needs of our member co-ops over the coming decades.”