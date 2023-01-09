Manufacturers believe ‘seismic energy price increases show no signs of abating’

“Seismic” increases in energy prices show no signs of abating for manufacturers, as three-quarters of companies expect their energy costs to increase this year.

That’s according to a survey by Make UK and PwC which shows that two-thirds say they will still take actions such as reducing production or cutting jobs despite the government energy support package.

The research, which examines the views of more than two hundred senior executives across manufacturing, suggests 60% of companies are concerned about blackouts affecting their business.

In addition, almost two-thirds of companies say increased energy costs are the biggest risk to their firm, while nearly 68% say uncertainty around energy costs is the biggest risk to confidence.

Last week, a survey by the British Chambers of Commerce found that business confidence remained low, with only a third of small and medium companies reporting improvements in sales.