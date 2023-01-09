Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Thousands of British Gas customers hit by faulty smart meter displays

Nearly 4,000 customers have reportedly been affected by incorrect readings

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 9 January 2023
Thousands of British Gas customers have been left unable to track their energy and gas usage.

That is because nearly 4,000 customers, less than 1% of all British Gas customers with smart meters in their homes, saw their smart meters having incorrect displays.

The Mail On Sunday reported that these customers will experience delays in seeing their devices work properly again, as it is likely to take months to fix the problem.

Last week, the Data Communications Company said Britain’s national smart meter network grew by over 6.3 million meters in 2022 – a 37% increase.

ELN has approached British Gas for comment.

