UAE names oil giant chief as COP28 President

The head of one of the world’s largest oil companies has been given the leading role in the upcoming COP28 climate conference in Dubai.

Sultan Al Jaber is the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and the chief of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

He is also Chairman of the renewable energy company Masdar and the UAE’s special envoy for climate change.

Al Jaber is the first Chief Executive Officer to ever serve as COP President.

Commenting on his appointment as President of COP28, Al Jaber said: “This will be a critical year in a critical decade for climate action. The UAE is approaching COP28 with a strong sense of responsibility and the highest possible level of ambition.

“In cooperation with the UNFCCC and the COP27 Presidency, we will champion an inclusive agenda that ramps up action on mitigation, encourages a just energy transition that leaves no one behind, ensures substantial, affordable climate finance is directed to the most vulnerable, accelerates funding for adaptation and builds out a robust funding facility to address loss and damage.”

Al Jaber holds a PhD in business and economics from Coventry University in the UK, an MBA from California State University and a Bachelor’s in Chemical Engineering from the University of Southern California, in the US.