Greta in clash with police in climate protest

The Swedish activist participated in a climate protest against the expansion of coal mine in Germany

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 16 January 2023
Greta Thunberg has reportedly been removed from a climate protest in Germany on Sunday.

The Swedish climate activist was seen laughing as two police officers carried her away – Thunberg joined a protest against the expansion of a mine in the village of Lutzerath, in the North Rhine-Westphalia region of the country.

Campaigners note that the village will be demolished as a result of the new coal development.

Activists have occupied the village in an effort to stop the mine from expanding.

Greta Thunberg told reporters: “Germany is really embarrassing itself right now. I think it’s absurdly absurd that this is happening in the year 2023 – the most effective people are clear and the science is clear – we need to keep the carbon in the ground.

“When government and corporations are acting like this, are actively destroying the environment, putting countless of people at risk, the people step up. This is only a part of a global climate movement and we stand together in solidarity.”

