British Gas to offer heat pump installations for under £3k

British Gas has announced it will offer the lowest market price for installing heat pumps, starting from £2,999.

It has also stated that it will match anything lower than this offered by a competitor that is MCS credited.

To date, the firm has installed 2,300 heat pumps and is now dropping prices to increase this number and contribute to the UK’s net zero goals.

It has also stated that heat pumps are 350% efficient, compared with 90% for the best boilers on the market – and is looking to get this message across to its customers.

A five-year warranty will be offered after the installation, the company has stated.

Andrew Middleton, Managing Director, said: “We recognise that many households are being cautious with their spending in the current climate and want to do all we can to make this technology more affordable – so that those customers who can make the move to low carbon heating feel compelled to do so now.

“We are committed to working with governments, regulators and legislators to ensure we have the right policies and frameworks in place to achieve this.”