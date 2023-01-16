UK and UAE strike energy investment deal

The UK and the UAE have agreed to work together on energy security and boost renewable energy investment.

The UK Business and Energy Secretary and the UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure signed a Clean Energy Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at unlocking “significant investment” in UK firms and boosting the energy sector.

The agreement includes the commitment to cooperation on hydrogen technology.

The announcement came a few hours after UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and the chief of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company was appointed as the COP28 President.

Business and Energy Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Today’s latest agreements provide further evidence that not only are we are strengthening our energy security and lowering bills for consumers in the long term, we are unlocking huge opportunities for investment in British expertise and jobs in the process.”