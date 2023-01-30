‘Green’ house block in London among Britain’s largest electricity users

As households have been asked to switch off their appliances to help to relieve grid stress in exchange for extra cash, there are others who seem to be consuming loads of energy.

According to official data for 2021, published by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, shows that there were seven meters in a specific postcode in Kensington and Chelsea, which had an average consumption of 53.748.3kWh, almost 15 times the UK average.

Residents of the Chelsea Barracks residential block, which is being promoted as “a new standard for sustainable living in London” and “Europe’s most sustainable development” appears to rack up the highest average electricity consumption across the UK.

The report on the usage per local authority reveals a disparity in consumption patterns around England, Scotland and Wales.

People in Flintshire in Wales were found to use on average more electricity than anyone else in Britain, an estimated 9,012kWh.

Residents at Wandsworth in London follow, with 8,640kWh, according to the stats.

A Chelsea Barracks spokesperson told ELN: “It is confirmed that the electricity at Chelsea Barracks is 100% green generation.”