Eni strikes $8bn gas deal with Libya

Italy’s energy giant Eni has signed an $8 billion (£6.4bn) gas agreement with Libya’s state-run National Oil Corporation.

European countries have struggled to find alternative gas supplies since they introduced sanctions on Russian energy products.

Eni said this would be the first major project in the country since early 2000 and would consist of two gas fields.

The development will also include a carbon capture and storage facility to help minimise its carbon footprint, the Italian energy major said.

Gas production is predicted to start in 2026 and reach 750 million of gas cubic feet per day.

Eni Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi stated: “This agreement will enable important investments in Libya’s energy sector, contributing to local development and job creation while strengthening Eni’s role as a leading operator in the country.”