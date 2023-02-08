Offshore wind inspectors and solar bricks backed by government

Offshore wind robotic inspectors and a low-cost glass brick solution have been supported by new government funding.

Entrepreneurs who have developed new green energy technologies are set to receive a £24 million cast boost, ministers have said today.

Thirty-seven British companies, including small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups, will get a share of the new funding.

Among the projects that will be supported is a project developed by Cornwall-based tech company Inductive Power Projection, which aims to create a high-frequency wireless charging demonstrator to power floating offshore wind autonomous ‘robotic’ drones to inspect offshore wind farms.

A spin-out from Exeter University will also receive more than £271,000 to develop a glass brick designed to collect solar energy via the walls, allowing buildings to generate their own power.

Secretary of State for the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero Grant Shapps said: “The UK is a nation of innovators and this funding will help the next generation of energy pioneers develop cheap and green technologies of the future.

“This will not only deliver more green jobs and cheaper energy but also create world-leading solutions to help us reach net zero and economic growth.”