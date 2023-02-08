‘Car industry to surpass Paris aims by 75%’

The car industry is set to go past the 1.5°C global warming target set at the Paris Agreement by 75% if no action is taken.

That’s according to a new study by two electric vehicle (EV) companies, Polestar and Rivian.

Carried out by consultancy Kearney, the report looks at both historic and current emissions from the car industry, as well as the trajectory they are on.

It claims that if action is not taken immediately to curb the emissions created by the automotive sector, its entire carbon budget will be spent by 2035.

However, the study does intimate that it’s not all doom and gloom, highlighting ways that the industry can combat this future.

Increasing the use of renewable energy in its power grids, replacing fossil cars with EVs and reducing supply chain emissions by 81% by 2032 are all ways touted to slow the sector’s impact on the environment.

Passenger vehicles currently account for 15% of all greenhouse gas emissions, the study alleges, which is why changing the way they’re manufactured or their impact on the environment during use will have overarching benefits to everyday pollution.

Fredrika Klarén, Polestar Head of Sustainability, said: “Car companies may be on different paths when it comes to brand, design and business strategies. Some won’t even admit that the road to the future is electric. I believe it is – and that the climate crisis is a shared responsibility; we must look beyond tailpipe emissions.”

“Our hope is that this report lays the groundwork for the automotive industry to collaborate in driving progress at the pace and scale we need – and ideally inspiring other industries to do the same,” Rivian’s Chief Sustainability Officer, Anisa Costa added.