Finance & Markets

Tesla slashes EV prices again

The Model S has fallen by $5,000 and the Model X has dropped by $10,000

Big Zero Report 2022

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Tuesday 7 March 2023
Image: Zigres / Shutterstock

Tesla has made price cuts to two of its electric vehicle (EV) models for the fifth time already this year.

The Model S has seen a 4% drop, with the Model X decreasing by 9%.

Elon Musk has mentioned continually throughout the year that price cuts were being made to drive demand, stating recently that many people want to buy a Tesla “the limiting factor is their ability to pay.”

The latest drop in prices is $5,000 (£4,100) on the Model S and $10,000 (£8,300) on the Model X – coming after the 20% discount made available in January.

Renault Chief Executive Luca De Meo slammed Tesla’s decision to cut EV prices, claiming “this is destroying value for the customer, for sure, when you do this.”

This is due to the drop in prices having a backlash from customers who had recently bought EVs from the company, seeing the value of their purchase fall seemingly overnight.

Tesla has been approached for a response.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast