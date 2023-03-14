Finance & Markets, Top Stories

British Gas to provide energy grants to SMEs amid crisis

Struggling pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and charities will soon be able to apply for a slice of a new £15 million fund

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 14 March 2023
Image: Simon Annable / Shutterstock

Struggling pubs, cafes, restaurants, hairdressers, shopkeepers, and charities will soon be able to receive energy bill support from British Gas.

A £15 million fund has been established by the energy supplier to assist businesses that may be facing difficulties at present.

The fund will offer energy grants to small enterprises, including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hairdressers, shopkeepers and charities, which require assistance with energy expenses.

Eligible small businesses will be contacted by British Gas and need not take any action to apply for this support, the company said.

Grant amounts will be determined by the business requirements and will be distributed over the next six months.

Chris O’Shea, Chief Executive of Centrica, said: “This is the only supplier fund of its kind to provide some much-needed support to small business customers.

“We know these businesses are struggling with their energy costs right now and hope to offer some help in addition to government support.”

