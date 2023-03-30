‘Australia’s energy storage must increase by 14-fold to meet rising demand’

Renewable energy storage in Australia must grow significantly over the next few decades to keep up with the rapidly rising electricity demand.

A new report released by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) estimates that Australia’s national electricity market will need a ten to 14-fold increase in its electricity storage capacity between 2025 and 2050.

The demand for renewable energy storage is projected to be significant as Australia aims for net zero emissions by 2050.

The report uses a scenario-based approach, building on pathways developed in the Australian Energy Market Operator’s 2022 Integrated System Plan that could have a significant impact on Australia’s energy sector.

The “Hydrogen Superpower” and “Step Change” scenarios suggest that the national electricity market could require 44-96 GW/550-950 GWh of dispatchable electricity storage capacity by 2050, while Western Australia could require 12-17 GW/74-96 GWh.