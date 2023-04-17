Finance & Markets, Industry Round-up

UKPN named Britain’s most admired company in energy distribution and supply sector

UK Power Networks has won the Most Admired Company award in the Energy Distribution & Supply sector, beating out competitors in 13 criteria

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 17 April 2023
Image: Peter_Fleming / Shutterstock

UK Power Networks has been awarded the title of Britain‘s Most Admired Company for the Energy Distribution and Supply sector in 2022.

The award, part of the annual Britain’s Most Admired Companies survey, has recognised UK Power Networks as a leader in innovation, inspirational leadership, quality of management, ability to attract, develop and retain top talent and long-term value potential.

The survey rates companies based on a set of 13 criteria, including financial soundness and environment, social and governance (ESG).

The energy company, which distributes energy across London, the East and the South East, also had an outstanding year in 2022, ranking first in the Institute of Customer Services’ Customer Satisfaction Index and processing over 9,000 Low Carbon Technology (LCT) connection requests every month.

