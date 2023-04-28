‘Scotland’s largest’ standalone operational battery storage comes online

SUSI-Eelpower has brought online what is described as the largest standalone operational battery storage in Scotland, with a capacity of 50MW located in Dundee.

The joint venture between SUSI Partners and Eelpower selected EDF as trading and optimisation partner.

The battery storage site is expected to play an important role in decarbonising energy by providing balancing services to National Grid, allowing the integration of greater levels of renewable generation.

Scotland is home to 60% of the UK’s offshore wind capacity, which creates a challenge for National Grid given the intermittent nature of this resource.

Large-scale battery energy storage sites such as Dunsinane allow wind energy to be stored and used in times of peak demand for the benefit of Scottish homes and businesses.

Scotland aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, and offshore wind deployed in Scottish waters is forecast to rise tenfold from 1GW today to 11GW by 2030.

Mark Simon, Chief Executive Officer of Eelpower, welcomed the Dunsinane battery entering commercial operations, saying it will transform the ability of the grid to balance the rapid growth in intermittent renewable generation and help manage constraints.

Stuart Fenner, Head of Energy Trading Services at EDF, said: “Battery storage plays a huge part in the road to net zero and helping to decarbonise our energy system and this is a major milestone for Scotland, as well as easing pressure on the National Grid.”