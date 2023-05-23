Fury as OVO customers locked out of accounts

Frustration has swept through the ranks of energy customers as they discovered they would be unable to access their OVO Energy accounts until the end of the year.

Numerous customers have taken to social media platforms to voice their complaints about the inability to log in and access crucial information such as usage data and gas/electricity bills.

In response, OVO acknowledged that they were migrating a small number of customers to a new website, which had resulted in a very minor percentage of customers being affected.

Sources indicate that approximately 0.1% of customers have been impacted by the issue.

The energy supplier expects to resolve the matter much sooner.

An OVO spokesperson told ELN: “We’re migrating a small number of customers to a new website. We’re aiming to move all customers as soon as possible and will keep them updated.”