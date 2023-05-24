Efficiency & Environment, Info Hub

Join Alfa Energy and Parent Company, Edison Energy at This Year’s Auto Industry Symposium – 13 June, Stuttgart, Germany

Join us for a conversation and networking with industry experts and peers on best practices and developments around sustainability, energy markets, and supplier engagement from across the auto industry

Jessica Woolls
Wednesday 24 May 2023
Image: Alfa Energy

Session topics include:

  • Navigating Market Dynamics, Supply Contracts, Hedging Strategies, and Regulatory Updates
  • Empowering Corporate Sustainability Through Renewable Energy PPAs
  • Holistic Approach to Decarbonization: A How-To for Setting and Achieving your Climate Goals
  • Supplier Engagement from Across the Auto Industry

Request your invitation today to reserve your spot!

