Join Alfa Energy and Parent Company, Edison Energy at This Year’s Auto Industry Symposium – 13 June, Stuttgart, Germany

Session topics include:
- Navigating Market Dynamics, Supply Contracts, Hedging Strategies, and Regulatory Updates
- Empowering Corporate Sustainability Through Renewable Energy PPAs
- Holistic Approach to Decarbonization: A How-To for Setting and Achieving your Climate Goals
- Supplier Engagement from Across the Auto Industry
Request your invitation today to reserve your spot!
Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now.
If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter.