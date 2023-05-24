Finance & Markets, Videos & Podcasts

New Resonance Podcast Episode: Despite falling energy prices, a single source for gas remains a risk

In this week’s Resonance energy market podcast episode, Jeremy Nicholson talks to Alfa Energy’s Henry Homer as prices fall, discussing the innate risk of a single source of supply for gas

Jessica Woolls
Wednesday 24 May 2023
Image: Alfa Energy

In this episode you will learn:

  • Structural issues effecting European markets remain.
  • The 3 pillars – weather, LNG and storage.
  • TTF prices falls, but only for near term spot and month ahead purchases.
  • LNG remains structurally more expensive, while east Asia switches to alternative supplies, for now.
  • Will that change when LNG prices reach a pivotal level?
  • Water levels are a cause for concern ahead of August, reflecting on the peak of prices last year.
  • When not to tender as risks lie ahead.

