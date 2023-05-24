New Resonance Podcast Episode: Despite falling energy prices, a single source for gas remains a risk

In this episode you will learn:
- Structural issues effecting European markets remain.
- The 3 pillars – weather, LNG and storage.
- TTF prices falls, but only for near term spot and month ahead purchases.
- LNG remains structurally more expensive, while east Asia switches to alternative supplies, for now.
- Will that change when LNG prices reach a pivotal level?
- Water levels are a cause for concern ahead of August, reflecting on the peak of prices last year.
- When not to tender as risks lie ahead.
https://eu1.hubs.ly/H03TBR60
https://eu1.hubs.ly/H03TBR60