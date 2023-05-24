Smart meter slowdown: Watt’s happening?

The number of monthly electricity smart meter installations in 2023 has been decreasing compared to the previous year.

That’s according to the latest report by ElectraLink which suggests last month, a total of 170,000 installations took place across the UK, marking the fourth consecutive month with lower figures compared to the same month in 2022.

April’s installation figure is reported to be around 9% lower than that of April 2022 and 20% less than the installation recorded in March 2023.

Interestingly, a comparable pattern was observed in the same timeframe last year, although installation rates in 2022 outpaced those in early 2021, which coincided with an extended Covid-19 lockdown in the UK.

Despite the decline in installation rates, energy suppliers are still expected to meet Ofgem‘s annual target of installing smart meters for over 50% of customers by the end of 2023.

Since the rollout began, approximately 747,000 electricity smart meter installations have been conducted in 2023, bringing the total number of installations to 20.45 million.

According to the report, regarding regional installation rates, the rankings have remained consistent with previous months.

East England led the way with 23,000 installations, surpassing Southern England’s 19,000 and the East Midlands’ 17,000 installations.