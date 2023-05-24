Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

Qatar Airways boss says net zero ‘unachievable’ by 2050

He says there is not enough SAF production to hit the goal

Kiran Bose
Wednesday 24 May 2023
Image: NextNewMedia / Shutterstock

“I don’t think that we will be able to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.”

That’s what Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker had to say on the airline’s chances of sticking to its environmental target.

Explaining his reasons for the firm being unlikely to reach its goal, he added: “Everybody’s talking about it but let us be realistic – there is not enough production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).”

SAF produces 80% less carbon emissions than standard jet fuel according to the International Air Transport Association and is commonly made from plant or food waste oils.

Al Baker’s comments were made at the Qatar Economic Forum.

