Rolls-Royce reportedly plans job cuts in cost-saving overhaul

Rolls-Royce reportedly plans to reduce its workforce as part of a cost-saving turnaround strategy

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 30 May 2023
Engineering giant Rolls-Royce will reportedly implement a cost-saving turnaround plan that could see significant job cuts.

According to a report in The Sunday Times, industry experts suggest that merging departments within the company could lead to a 10% reduction in the non-manufacturing workforce, which currently comprises around 30,000 employees.

Rolls-Royce reportedly plans to merge its non-manufacturing departments in the civil aerospace, defence, and power systems divisions as part of the restructuring programme.

A spokesman for Rolls-Royce said: “We are working at pace on our transformation across a number of workstreams and only one part of one of those work-streams is about realising organisational efficiencies.”

