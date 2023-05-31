National Grid plans for potential energy crisis

National Grid Chief Executive Officer John Pettigrew has announced preparations for a potential energy crisis in Europe by reintroducing the Demand Flexibility Service (DFS).

The scheme aims to address the anticipated shortage of Russian gas supplies during the upcoming winter season, urging British households to voluntarily reduce their electricity usage.

The DFS, previously trialled last winter, offers households payments of up to £10 per day to decrease their electricity consumption at specific times.

Although the service was not extensively used due to the mild winter, Pettigrew emphasised the importance of being prepared for both mild and severe winters.

Pettigrew told The Telegraph: “When we plan, we plan not just for a mild winter but for a mild winter and a severe winter. I expect that the resilience product will continue to be available in demand and will continue to be a service that we will offer next winter.”

ELN has reached out to National Grid and National Grid ESO for further comment regarding the reintroduction of the DFS and preparations for a potential energy crisis in Europe.