E.ON Next fined £5m for poor customer service standards

Major energy provider E.ON Next has been fined £5 million due to its poor customer service standards.

The penalty comes after an extensive review conducted by Ofgem.

In 2022, Ofgem conducted a series of reviews to evaluate how well energy suppliers were serving customers.

One review specifically looked at customer service and complaints, revealing “severe weaknesses” with E.ON Next.

Between October and December 2022, E.ON Next struggled to handle customer inquiries, the energy regulator has said.

This resulted in many customers being unable to reach the company or having to wait on hold for an average of 18 minutes.

Ofgem’s review suggests about half of customer calls failed to connect to the supplier – these issues affected more than 500,000 customers who were left dissatisfied with E.ON Next’s service.

E.ON Next quickly took action to address the problems – they worked with Ofgem and managed to reduce the average wait time to under five minutes and decreased the rate of dropped calls to less than 10%.

As part of the resolution, E.ON Next will compensate affected customers with a total of £4 million, providing each eligible customer with an automatic payment of £8.

They will also allocate £1 million to Ofgem’s voluntary redress fund.

Cathryn Scott, Director for Enforcement and Emerging Issues at Ofgem, said: “The very least that a customer should expect of their supplier is for them to pick up the phone to them in a timely way. The levels of service that we discovered at E.ON Next during the period of review were unacceptable.”

An E.ON spokesperson told ELN: “We had invested in improving our services even before Ofgem began its review, prioritising our most vulnerable customers with specialist teams and recruiting hundreds more Energy Specialists to be there for customers when they need us.

“We won’t shy away from the fact that we weren’t at our best but we’re heartened Ofgem recognises our efforts and our success in improving service levels even before this review began. We hit our agreed targets with Ofgem on day one and we’ve stayed there ever since.”