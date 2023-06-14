Rising energy arrears: Nearly 5.5m people struggling with bills

An estimated 5.5 million UK adults are currently struggling to pay their energy bills, according to a recent study by the Money Advice Trust.

The research, known as “Under Pressure”, highlights the worsening impact of high living costs on households across the country.

In particular, the study reveals that 2.1 million more people fell into energy arrears in April 2023 compared to March last year.

Additionally, many individuals are facing difficulties in accessing support from their energy suppliers, according to the report.

In response to these findings, the Money Advice Trust, along with StepChange Debt Charity, National Energy Action, Scope and other organisations have jointly written a letter to the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.

They are calling for the introduction of a repayment-matching scheme called “Help To Repay” to assist struggling households in overcoming their debt.

The scheme would offer repayment matching and the potential for writing off energy debts for those facing unaffordable arrears.

Charities also emphasise the need for urgent reforms in government debt collection practices to ensure safe pathways out of debt, offering affordable and fair repayment options to all.

ELN has approached the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for comment.