Nearly 70% of UK utilities risk failing HSE inspections

Nearly 70% of utility firms in the UK face the risk of failing Health & Safety Executive (HSE) inspections due to insufficient data on asset management, a new study shows.

The research, conducted by enterprise asset management specialist BPD Zenith, surveyed 500 individuals responsible for asset management and maintenance in the utility and renewables sector.

Findings indicate that 18% of utility companies have received enforcement action in the past due to assets not meeting HSE compliance standards, with 10% facing fines.

The study also highlights a lack of detailed and accurate data among over half (51%) of utility organisations, hindering compliance with Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 regulations.

Roger Walker, Group Head of Innovation at BPD Zenith said: “The results from this survey have been surprising in part.

“HSE inspections are essential for ensuring organisations of all shapes and sizes are adopting best practices which align to the legal standards expected on health, safety and an organisation’s environmental impact in their industries.

“These checks can also help pinpoint where processes may be weaker and help implement measures aimed at strengthening these areas. The penalties for non-compliance can be hugely detrimental to businesses, not just financially but reputationally too.”