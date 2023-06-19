Energy industry weighs in on Keir Starmer’s energy plan

The energy sector has responded to Labour leader Keir Starmer’s recent speech outlining his party’s plans for a clean energy revolution.

Lawrence Slade, Chief Executive of the Energy Networks Association, welcomed Labour’s commitment to clean energy and their collaboration with businesses to establish the necessary skills and infrastructure for the transition.

Slade said: “Our grids are the foundation of our country’s efforts to create a decarbonised, resilient energy system. We’re especially encouraged by proposals to speed up the planning system and unlock key projects. Anything which helps accelerate planning and ensures the delivery of critical energy infrastructure is positive in our eyes.”

Dr Nina Skorupska, Chief Executive Officer of the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology, has welcomed Labour’s recent announcement.

Stressing the economic and environmental advantages, Dr Skorupska concurs with Keir Starmer’s assertion that renewables offer cheaper and greener power than any alternative sources and should be rapidly scaled up.

Emma Pinchbeck, Chief Executive of Energy UK, responded to Keir Starmer’s speech on clean energy, emphasising the importance of recognising that the energy system encompasses more than just infrastructure.

Pinchbeck highlighted the significance of incorporating buildings, cities, transport, and the services that a modern green system can offer, including lower bills.

RenewableUK‘s Chief Executive, Dan McGrail, responded to Keir Starmer’s Green Prosperity Plan, highlighting the numerous benefits of expanding the UK’s renewable energy ambitions, such as offshore wind, tidal stream and green hydrogen.

McGrail said: “Support for onshore wind remains sky-high among local communities in every opinion poll.

“It’s one of our cheapest sources of new power so it can reduce our energy bills, and it can boost this country’s energy security faster than other technologies.

“But we won’t be able to see these benefits without removing the de-facto ban currently in place in England so that onshore wind can be treated like any other energy infrastructure in the planning process.

“This will involve early engagement and close consultation with communities and local authorities – many of which are telling us that they want to put forward their own projects.

“Overall, it’s clear that delivering Labour’s renewable energy ambitions will require considerable reforms to planning, grid development, regulatory frameworks and skills policy. We need to address these issues as a matter of urgency, so welcome clarity on them.”