UK home insulation drive to deliver £39bn boost by 2030

Citizens Advice is urging for a new initiative to elevate the EPC of 31 million homes to level C by 2030, with the potential to reduce consumers’ bills by £24 billion

Tuesday 20 June 2023
Insulating British homes to EPC C standard by 2030 could result in a £39 billion boost for the UK economy, according to a report by Citizens Advice.

The charity is calling for a large-scale retrofitting programme, financed through public and private sources, to upgrade 31 million homes and achieve energy efficiency goals.

By improving home energy efficiency, consumers’ bills could be reduced by £24 billion, leading to significant savings for households.

The report estimates that the NHS could also save £2 billion as a result of fewer cases related to cold homes.

Additionally, the initiative has the potential to prevent 650,000 new cases of childhood asthma.

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said: “This report shows that insulating our homes is about so much more than reducing energy bills. It’s a long-term solution that makes running the NHS cheaper and boosts quality of life in areas that need it most.

“The government must make improving our draughty homes a top priority.”

