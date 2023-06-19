Half of UK SMEs increase prices to offset rising energy bills

Half of UK SMEs have been forced to raise their prices to cope with escalating energy bills.

That’s according to a new survey conducted by Paragon Bank, which reveals that 90% of SMEs have experienced an increase in their energy costs in 2023, with an average hike of 26.6%.

The survey interviewed over 500 businesses and it found that 41% of companies reported a surge in energy bills ranging from 20% to 50%, while 10% faced even higher increases.

These rising energy costs are reflective of the wider inflationary pressures affecting UK SMEs, with businesses also grappling with significant cost increases in raw materials (22.6%), new equipment and machinery (21.4%) and employee salaries (17.7%).

To mitigate the impact of higher energy expenses, businesses have implemented various measures.

The most common approach, undertaken by 54% of SMEs, has been to raise their own prices.

An additional 26% are considering taking this step.

Additionally, 38% of companies have invested in greener equipment to improve energy efficiency, while 36% have made changes to their premises, such as installing solar panels.