Vattenfall unveils its largest onshore wind farm in UK

Swedish energy company Vattenfall has inaugurated its largest onshore wind farm in the UK.

The South Kyle Onshore Wind Farm, located in southwest Scotland, was officially unveiled at a ceremony attended by top executives and representatives from various organisations involved in its construction.

Once fully commissioned, the wind farm will boast an impressive installed capacity of 240MW, generating electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of 187,000 homes.

A Corporate Power Purchase Agreement signed in 2020 will see a portion of the wind farm’s power supply directed towards A.G. Barr, the renowned drinks manufacturer responsible for the iconic Irn Bru beverage.

Vattenfall Chief Executive Officer Anna Borg said: “Onshore wind is essential to energy security, reducing carbon emissions, and economic development.

“Vattenfall has a strong pipeline of onshore wind projects in Scotland, reflecting our confidence that it is a stable environment for ongoing investment.”