So Energy pulls plug on fixed tariff

So Energy has withdrawn its recently announced fixed tariff, just days after unveiling it to customers.

The tariff, which was initially priced at £2,047 for a 12-month period, aimed to offer customers a £27 saving compared to the upcoming price cap set to come into effect in July.

The decision to withdraw the fixed tariff was attributed to “unforeseen increases in wholesale energy prices.

Energy Live News asked So Energy about the extent of customer gains resulting from the offering.

A So Energy spokesperson told Energy Live News: “So Juniper was always meant to be a trial for a limited number of customers. We have seen a clear appetite from some households to achieve stability in their bills by fixing their tariff, especially after the turbulent 18 months we have had.

“This trial has reassured us that households want more certainty and it’s also reaffirmed that there is still a place in the market for efficient, low cost challenger suppliers like us. We will continually monitor wholesale prices with a view to bringing back the fixed tariff should market conditions allow.”