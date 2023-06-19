Finance & Markets

‘UK publicly-owned clean energy company to create jobs in Scotland’

Sir Keir Starmer will unveil plans to establish Great British Energy, a company headquartered in Scotland, with the goal of advancing the UK’s clean energy agenda

Big Zero Show 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 19 June 2023
Image: SportPix / Shutterstock.com

Labour Party Leader Sir Keir Starmer will announce the creation of Great British Energy (GBN), a publicly-owned clean energy company that will be headquartered in Scotland.

The move aims to generate thousands of job opportunities and propel the UK towards becoming a global leader in clean energy.

Sir Keir initially introduced the proposal during his party conference speech in Liverpool last year, outlining his vision to transform the UK into a “clean energy superpower”.

If Labour wins the next general election, GBN will be launched within the first year of their government.

With the decision to base GBN’s headquarters in Scotland, Sir Keir plans to emphasise the region’s significant role in the British energy industry.

In a joint statement with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, scheduled for Monday, the two leaders will further elaborate on their plan to achieve cheaper zero-carbon energy by 2030.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast