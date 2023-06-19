‘UK publicly-owned clean energy company to create jobs in Scotland’

Labour Party Leader Sir Keir Starmer will announce the creation of Great British Energy (GBN), a publicly-owned clean energy company that will be headquartered in Scotland.

The move aims to generate thousands of job opportunities and propel the UK towards becoming a global leader in clean energy.

Sir Keir initially introduced the proposal during his party conference speech in Liverpool last year, outlining his vision to transform the UK into a “clean energy superpower”.

If Labour wins the next general election, GBN will be launched within the first year of their government.

With the decision to base GBN’s headquarters in Scotland, Sir Keir plans to emphasise the region’s significant role in the British energy industry.

In a joint statement with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, scheduled for Monday, the two leaders will further elaborate on their plan to achieve cheaper zero-carbon energy by 2030.