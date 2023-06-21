Lightsource bp invited to join government’s solar taskforce

Energy company Lightsource bp has been invited to join the Core Group of the government Solar Taskforce in the UK.

The taskforce aims to bring together the government, industry, regulatory bodies and other relevant organisations to drive the expansion of ground mount and rooftop solar projects.

The government has set a target of 70GW of solar PV capacity by 2035.

Lightsource bp will be one of the eight members of the core group, alongside EDF, Segen, EVO Energy, UKIB, Next Energy, Microgeneration Certification Scheme, and Energy Networks Association.

The taskforce recently held its inaugural meeting, where discussions were held on various plans.

These include the development of a solar roadmap in 2024 to guide the necessary actions for significantly increasing solar capacity in the UK by 2035.

The taskforce also aims to enhance the solar workforce to meet growing demand and create long term employment opportunities.