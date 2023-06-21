Finance & Markets

UK households face £380 extra energy expenses this summer

Experts have warned that air-conditioning units, garden heaters and additional fridges may lead to increased energy expenses during the summer months

Wednesday 21 June 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Air-conditioning units, garden heaters and extra fridges can drive up summer energy bills, warns analysis.

Higher costs result from increased usage, with air-conditioning units potentially adding up to £70 more than standard fans, garden heaters contributing £144 and extra drinks fridges adding around £30 over three months.

That’s according to a new report by energy-saving app Loop, which advises users to be mindful of device usage.

Experts advise households to watch their energy usage and take energy-saving measures, despite the upcoming lower price cap starting on 1st July.

