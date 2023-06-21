Nine-day warning: Households urged to claim energy vouchers

Experts have issued a nine-day warning, emphasising the importance of seizing this opportunity before it’s too late.

People received a £400 discount on their gas and electricity bills.

The support was distributed over a six-month period – recipients received two monthly instalments of £66 each, along with four additional amounts of £67, either directly into their bank accounts or as discounts on their monthly bills.

All vouchers must be redeemed by 11.59pm on Friday 30th June, as the support scheme concludes on that day.

Experts have explained that it is crucial to act quickly, as expired vouchers cannot be used.

Recent findings from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero have highlighted that there are still over £100 million of unclaimed government funds available for energy support.