NI consumers await stolen energy voucher replacements

Energy consumers in Northern Ireland who have reported missing vouchers, only to find them redeemed, are being advised to report the incidents to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) as potential cases of fraud or theft.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has acknowledged a small number of such cases and is working in collaboration with the PSNI to investigate these reports.

Customers who have experienced voucher theft or fraudulent redemption should contact the PSNI, who will issue a crime number and investigate the matter accordingly.

This information should then be shared with the customer’s electricity supplier, who will proceed with reissuing the payment.