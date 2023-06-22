Finance & Markets

NI consumers await stolen energy voucher replacements

Consumers in Northern Ireland who have not received their vouchers, but find them already redeemed, are urged to report the issue to authorities as potential fraud or theft cases

Big Zero Report 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 22 June 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Energy consumers in Northern Ireland who have reported missing vouchers, only to find them redeemed, are being advised to report the incidents to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) as potential cases of fraud or theft.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has acknowledged a small number of such cases and is working in collaboration with the PSNI to investigate these reports.

Customers who have experienced voucher theft or fraudulent redemption should contact the PSNI, who will issue a crime number and investigate the matter accordingly.

This information should then be shared with the customer’s electricity supplier, who will proceed with reissuing the payment.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast