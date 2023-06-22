Podcast: Gas price spike shows Europe is not out of the woods yet

Topics explored include:

Complacency reigns following the price plunge, as gas price spike highlights market risks.

Focus on structural dangers to manage price risk.

Storage in Europe is not up to the challenge of a cold winter.

The recent spike caused by minor issues only – extended maintenance in Norway and demand from Asia.

Renewables are supporting the market, but intermittent production due to weather creates a volatile market.

Policy and contract length to provide adequate baseload is weak across Europe – a shift is needed to manage price volatility during the transition to a low carbon economy.

Watch out for nuclear production, hydro and LNG demand in East Asia as we head towards Q3 2023.

While Germany industry is concerned about a cut in remaining Russian gas supplies.

