Seagreen completes final wind turbine installation

With 76 turbines already operational, the wind farm is on track to become Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 22 June 2023
Image: SSE

Scotland‘s Seagreen Wind Farm, a joint venture between SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies, has achieved a significant milestone with the final installation of its wind turbines.

The project now boasts a total of 114 turbines, with 76 of them already energised and contributing more than two-thirds of the wind farm’s full capacity power to the grid.

Located approximately 27 kilometres off the Angus coast, Seagreen Wind Farm is poised to become Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm upon full operation.

It is expected to generate approximately 5,000GWh of renewable energy annually, providing sustainable electricity to over 1.6 million UK homes.

