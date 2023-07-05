Power giants unite for UK mega electricity transmission project

National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) and SSEN Transmission have agreed on the terms of their joint venture regarding a new subsea electricity superhighway project along the east coast of Scotland.

The project, known as the ‘Eastern Green Link 2’ (EGL2), is set to become the UK’s largest-ever electricity transmission project.

It involves the creation of a 525kW, 2GW high voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea transmission cable stretching from Peterhead in Scotland to Drax in England.

The subsea HVDC cable system, which spans approximately 436 kilometres, will be equipped with converter stations at both ends to integrate it into the existing transmission network infrastructure.

This technology enables efficient and reliable transmission of large amounts of power over long distances underwater.

Carl Trowell, President of UK Strategic Infrastructure at National Grid, said: “The government ambition of 50GW of offshore wind by 2030 demands unprecedented scale and complexity of action. It’s essential that we find new ways to work and unite as a sector to rise to this challenge and this joint venture with SSEN is a prime example.”