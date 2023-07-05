INEOS acquires TotalEnergies’ petrochemical assets in Southern France

Chemical giant INEOS has acquired TotalEnergies’ petrochemical assets at the Lavera site in Southern France.

The deal includes Naphtachimie, Gexaro, Appryl and other infrastructure assets.

Naphtachimie operates one of Europe’s largest steam crackers, capable of producing 720,000 tonnes of ethylene annually.

Gexaro specialises in aromatics business with a capacity of 270,000 tonnes, while Appryl focuses on polypropylene production with an annual capacity of 300,000 tonnes.

Additionally, as part of the agreement, INEOS will acquire the southern sections of TotalEnergies‘ ethylene pipeline network, spanning from Lavéra to the Lyon region.

The central and northern sections will be jointly held by both companies.