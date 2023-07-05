Finance & Markets

INEOS acquires TotalEnergies’ petrochemical assets in Southern France

The Lavera petrochemicals complex and refinery claims the title of the largest facility in the South of France

Big Zero Report 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 5 July 2023
Image: INEOS

Chemical giant INEOS has acquired TotalEnergies’ petrochemical assets at the Lavera site in Southern France.

The deal includes Naphtachimie, Gexaro, Appryl and other infrastructure assets.

Naphtachimie operates one of Europe’s largest steam crackers, capable of producing 720,000 tonnes of ethylene annually.

Gexaro specialises in aromatics business with a capacity of 270,000 tonnes, while Appryl focuses on polypropylene production with an annual capacity of 300,000 tonnes.

Additionally, as part of the agreement, INEOS will acquire the southern sections of TotalEnergies‘ ethylene pipeline network, spanning from Lavéra to the Lyon region.

The central and northern sections will be jointly held by both companies.

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast