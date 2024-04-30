Energy suppliers join forces for people-owned renewable energy projects

Four major UK energy providers, British Gas, Ecotricity, EDF and E.ON Next, have partnered with Ripple Energy to enable customers to co-own segments of renewable energy projects.

This collaboration aims to empower individuals to engage in sustainable energy solutions and expedite the transition to net zero.

Customers will benefit from savings on their energy bills without the need to switch suppliers, as Ripple’s partners now cover 70% of households in Britain.

Founder and CEO of Ripple Energy, Sarah Merrick, said: “Action to accelerate the UK’s transition to clean energy is more important than ever. Partnerships like these can play a crucial role in making renewable energy accessible to all.”

Catherine O’Kelly, Managing Director of British Gas Energy, said: “Not only will our customers save money on their energy bills, they will also cut the carbon footprint of their homes.

“We are pleased to open up low carbon solutions to more people and take another step towards our ambition to energise a greener, fairer future.”

Rich Hughes, Director of Retail at EDF, said: “At EDF we want to enable our customers to save cash and carbon and this partnership with Ripple, is another great example of how we are helping our customers achieve that.”

Julian Lennertz, Chief Commercial Officer at E.ON Next, said: “Building cleaner sources of energy is in our DNA: we built our first wind farm more than 30 years ago, we were behind the UK’s very first offshore wind farm, and we’re now one of UK’s biggest installers of solar panels, EV chargers and heat pumps, helping our customers to generate their own clean, renewable energy.”

Founder of Ecotricity, Dale Vince OBE said: “At Ecotricity, we use the proceeds from our customers’ energy bills to build new sources of green energy like windmills and sunmills – we call it bills into mills.”