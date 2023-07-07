Energy Secretary gives green light to energy-from-waste facility in Lincolnshire

The Energy Secretary has granted approval for the construction of an energy-from-waste facility in Lincolnshire.

The facility will generate 102MW of renewable energy, with 80MW being exported to the National Grid.

Utilising advanced thermal conversion technology and non-recyclable household waste as fuel, the project aims to provide clean electricity.

The project marks the 125th Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project and the 72nd energy application to be examined by The Planning Inspectorate within the designated timelines specified in the Planning Act 2008.

Paul Morrison, Chief Executive of The Planning Inspectorate, highlighted the significant milestone reached by the organization, stating, “Local communities continue to be given the opportunity of being involved in the examination of projects that may affect them.

“Local people, the local authority and other Interested Parties were able to participate in this six-month examination.

“The Examining Authority listened and gave full consideration to all local views and the evidence gathered during the examination before making its recommendation to the Secretary of State.”