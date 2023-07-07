One week left to submit meter reading, British Gas reminds customers

British Gas customers are being urged to submit a meter reading by 14th July to ensure accurate billing and avoid potential overcharging.

The advice comes in response to the recent decrease in the Ofgem energy price cap, which now stands at £2,074 per year for the average household starting from 1st July.

British Gas recommends customers consider providing a meter reading around 30th June for accurate billing.

To ensure precision, customers can use a form available on the company’s website until the 14th of July to submit their reading.

Customers with smart meters need not worry about submitting readings, as they are automatically recorded. similarly, those with prepayment meters are not required to provide a meter reading.