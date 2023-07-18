World record power cable connects UK and Denmark

The British and Danish electricity grids have achieved a significant milestone as the final length of the 475-mile (765km) Viking Link interconnector has been laid and joined.

This marks the first continuous physical link between the UK and Denmark, enabling the two countries to share green electricity and power up to 1.4 million UK homes.

The Viking Link interconnector, a joint venture between National Grid and Danish system operator Energinet, is a £1.7 billion (€2 billion) project.

Upon completion later this year, it will become the world’s longest land and subsea interconnector. The high-voltage subsea cable connects Bicker Fen in Lincolnshire, UK, with Jutland in Denmark.

Rebecca Sedler, Managing Director for Interconnectors said: “This is a fantastic moment for the UK and Denmark, and a key milestone for the world record project as we join the electricity networks of our two countries for the first time.

“Interconnectors bring huge benefits to the UK, acting as clean energy super-highways, allowing us to move surplus green energy from where it is generated to where it is needed the most. That means that we can import cheaper and cleaner energy from our neighbours when we need it, and vice versa.”