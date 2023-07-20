Alfa Energy – Latest Resonance podcast episode

The latest episode of Alfa Energy’s Resonance podcast has landed – Energy markets cope well with extreme heat in Southern Europe, but the risk to prices ahead remains:

Join Jeremy Nicholson as he talks with Alfa Energy’s European Energy Risk Manager, Daniel V. as they discuss the extreme heat in Southern Europe.

Topics explored include:

➡ Not much response in pricing to extreme heat, although there is some reduced capacity of the French nuclear fleet.

➡ Demand has increased in southern Europe, but there is significant renewables generation to counter that right across Europe.

➡ The variability of renewables and the impact on the management of grid.

➡ Norwegian gas production increases following the return of a major processing plant. Further maintenance lies ahead next month.

➡ LNG drops, but meets demand and storage is expected to be at capacity going into winter.

➡ However, any significant cold snap or supply disruption still presents a real risk for both winter and next summer, especially with LNG demand in Asia picking up.

➡ The threat to remaining Russian gas supplies.

